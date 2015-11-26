ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pure Kush
Indica

4.2 318 reviews

Pure Kush

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Pure Kush

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

Effects

231 people reported 1971 effects
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 54%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 34%
Insomnia 46%
Stress 46%
Pain 43%
Anxiety 33%
Nausea 19%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

318

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Pure Kush
First strain child
Harmonia
child
Second strain child
Lion’s Milk
child

Products with Pure Kush

Good reads

