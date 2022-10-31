About this product
Fall asleep fast. No melatonin, no sugar, no staring at the ceiling.
Make anything an edible, even your favorite nighttime tea. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.
Mixes well with soothing chamomile, midnight milk & cookies, and cozy soups.
Indica Like Effect
THC: 100mg
CBN: 50mg
10mg THC : 5mg CBN per Packet
10 Packets per Container
About this brand
Ripple
Ripple produces the most innovative and consistent products in the cannabis market, including: Ripple, the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder; Ripple Gummies, like a joint you can eat; and Ripple Quicksticks, something you can pour right on your tongue.
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
For more information, please visit TryRipple.com
State License(s)
404R-00177
AU-P-000241
PR-000247