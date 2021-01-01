Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware
Glycerin Coil Chillers - Hand Blown, Fits any 18 - 19mm joint!
About this product
Our Hand blown glycerin coil chillers are the best way to cool your pull to achieve the flavor you were meant to taste!
7 Candy Apple Colors (1 Glow In The Dark too!)
Frosted Logo
Joint Size: 18-19mm male and female
Height: 5 inches
Diameter: 50mm
Freezing Temp. -37F
Save $10 When You Combine a Glycerine Chiller with one of our Bongs!
7 Candy Apple Colors (1 Glow In The Dark too!)
Frosted Logo
Joint Size: 18-19mm male and female
Height: 5 inches
Diameter: 50mm
Freezing Temp. -37F
Save $10 When You Combine a Glycerine Chiller with one of our Bongs!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!