The matrix series table top bottle filler. The fastest most repeatable professional quality bottle filler on the market. This plug and play easy to use liquid filling machine allows for quick installation. Our custom peristaltic filling pumps lets you fill any volume. The fluid only touches the pumps tubing to help with contamination and a speedy change over or clean up. We tailor each removable positioning tray to your bottles specifications. These machines are built to meet your packaging requirements in a cost effective manner.



Machine Features:

Custom removable bottle positioning trays

Self priming filling system.

Fluid only touches the pump tubing to help with contamination and a speedy change over or clean up.

Ramp up and down filling pump to stop splashing.

Reverse pump direction to draw back fluid into the tanks and allow a very fast clean up or product change.

Save unlimited filling settings.

Manual or automatic nozzle travel.



Tubing and Nozzle Features:

Fluid Viscosities (cP) 20000+

Temp resistant from -75F-275F

Ozone and UV resistant

FDA, 3-A, NSF Criteria

Nozzles are made out of stainless steel

Nozzles come in multiple sizes from 16ga up to 1/4 inch