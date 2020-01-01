 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC

The fastest most repeatable professional quality bottle fillers on the market. Our plug and play easy to use liquid filling machine allows for quick installation. The custom peristaltic filling pumps lets you fill any volume at high viscosities. The fluid only touches the pumps tubing to help with contamination and a speedy change over or clean up. We tailor each removable positioning tray to your bottles specifications. These machines are built to meet your packaging requirements in a cost effective manner.

