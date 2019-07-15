Loading…
Rogue Apothecary

Lifter - Hemp

HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
No one knows exactly where the Lifter strain gets its name, but make no mistake, these small, but mighty nugs pack a powerfully up lifting effect with every use. Lifter’s faint lemon flavor brings with it a peaceful focus that makes this flower good for day or night time use.

41 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
