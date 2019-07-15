Rogue Apothecary
All the wonder of standard Lifter, but even more terps! We all know that terps are just as important to the experience as CBD percentages and Sour Lifter does NOT disappoint! She smokes as good as she smells guys. Fresh Citrus. Be sure to try our limited edition Sour Lifter before it’s gone!
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
