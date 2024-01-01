We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Root Down
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
10 products
Cartridges
Querkle Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Snowdawg Live Resin Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Resin
Erkulon Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 86.42%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Slurricane Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Georgia White Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 81.31%
CBD 0%
Resin
Georgia White Diamonds Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 79.24%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Resin
Querkle Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Georgia White Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Home
Brands
Root Down
Catalog
Concentrates