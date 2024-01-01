Loading...

Root Down

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

10 products
Product image for Querkle Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Querkle Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Snowdawg Live Resin Wax 1g
Resin
Snowdawg Live Resin Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Erkulon Live Resin 1g
Resin
Erkulon Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 86.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Slurricane Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Slurricane Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Georgia White Live Resin 1g
Resin
Georgia White Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
Wax
Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 81.31%
CBD 0%
Product image for Georgia White Diamonds Live Resin 1g
Resin
Georgia White Diamonds Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 79.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Querkle Live Resin 1g
Resin
Querkle Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Georgia White Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Georgia White Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%