Root Down

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

Root Down products

23 products
Product image for Mt. Hood Magic
Flower
Mt. Hood Magic
by Root Down
Product image for Querkle Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Querkle Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jungle Cake Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Jungle Cake Pre-roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Snowdawg Live Resin Wax 1g
Resin
Snowdawg Live Resin Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Spiritual Punk Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Spiritual Punk Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
by Root Down
THC 24.28%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Erkulon Live Resin 1g
Resin
Erkulon Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 86.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for Slurricane Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Slurricane Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Georgia White Live Resin 1g
Resin
Georgia White Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Querkle Blunt 1g
Pre-rolls
Querkle Blunt 1g
by Root Down
THC 21.61%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Shiatsu Kush Blunt 1g
Pre-rolls
Shiatsu Kush Blunt 1g
by Root Down
THC 23.59%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jungle Fever
Flower
Jungle Fever
by Root Down
THC 28%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet Cheese Blunt 1g
Pre-rolls
Sweet Cheese Blunt 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Rude Boi Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Rude Boi Pre-roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
Wax
Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 81.31%
CBD 0%
Product image for Spiritual Punk Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Spiritual Punk Pre-Roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple OG #18 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Purple OG #18 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Root Down
THC 23.06%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Blueberry Jack Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Jack Pre-Roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Future
Flower
Future
by Root Down
Product image for Georgia White Diamonds Live Resin 1g
Resin
Georgia White Diamonds Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 79.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Pink Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Querkle Live Resin 1g
Resin
Querkle Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Georgia White Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Georgia White Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%