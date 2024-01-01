We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Root Down
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Root Down products
23 products
Flower
Mt. Hood Magic
by Root Down
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Querkle Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jungle Cake Pre-roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Snowdawg Live Resin Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Spiritual Punk Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
by Root Down
THC 24.28%
CBD 0.09%
Resin
Erkulon Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 86.42%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Slurricane Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Georgia White Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Querkle Blunt 1g
by Root Down
THC 21.61%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Shiatsu Kush Blunt 1g
by Root Down
THC 23.59%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jungle Fever
by Root Down
THC 28%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sweet Cheese Blunt 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Rude Boi Pre-roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Super Lemon Haze Wax 1g
by Root Down
THC 81.31%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Spiritual Punk Pre-Roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple OG #18 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Root Down
THC 23.06%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Jack Pre-Roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Future
by Root Down
Resin
Georgia White Diamonds Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 79.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pink Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Resin
Querkle Live Resin 1g
by Root Down
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Georgia White Cartridge 1g
by Root Down
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
