Royal Choice Farms
Cherry AK
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Reddish purple leaves and cherry aroma denote this strain. The effects are cerebral and lend to a full body relaxation. Generally best for stress releif, this strain has effects at are uplifting and pain releif.
Cherry AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
193 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!