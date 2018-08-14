Loading…
Logo for the brand Royal Choice Farms

Royal Choice Farms

Cherry AK

HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Reddish purple leaves and cherry aroma denote this strain. The effects are cerebral and lend to a full body relaxation. Generally best for stress releif, this strain has effects at are uplifting and pain releif.

Cherry AK-47 effects

193 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
