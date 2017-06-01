Royal Tree Gardens
Extreme Cream
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Extreme Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!