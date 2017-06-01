Loading…
Royal Tree Gardens

Extreme Cream

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
