At RVF Hemp, we believe in the Entourage Effect: the idea that the combination of compounds found in a single plant are more effective when they remain together, instead of being broken down in the lab and then reconstituted with or without other additives. This is why many people love to smoke our strains, as it provides the fastest and most complete form of relief. But if smoking isn’t your thing, then our edible products are the next best thing



Our fresh-grown plant material goes from our state of the art facilities to the extractor, and we do a full and complete extraction of those compounds known as a strain-specific direct full spectrum extract. Once the Full Spectrum extract (oil) is separated, it is used in that exact form in all our edible products. Each of our gummies contains 20mg of extract. We offer three varieties with unique cannabinoid and Terpene combinations in this form so you can find the one that is best for you. The only way to enjoy the benefits of the Entourage effect with edibles is to use products that are strain-specific direct full spectrum extract like in our Vegan Gummies.

