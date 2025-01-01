About this product
At RVF Hemp, we believe in the Entourage Effect: the idea that the combination of compounds found in a single plant are more effective when they remain together, instead of being broken down in the lab and then reconstituted with or without other additives. This is why many people love to smoke our strains, as it provides the fastest and most complete form of relief. But if smoking isn’t your thing, then our edible products are the next best thing
Our fresh-grown plant material goes from our state of the art facilities to the extractor, and we do a full and complete extraction of those compounds known as a strain-specific direct full spectrum extract. Once the Full Spectrum extract (oil) is separated, it is used in that exact form in all our edible products. Each of our gummies contains 20mg of extract. We offer three varieties with unique cannabinoid and Terpene combinations in this form so you can find the one that is best for you. The only way to enjoy the benefits of the Entourage effect with edibles is to use products that are strain-specific direct full spectrum extract like in our Vegan Gummies.
Florida Berry Full Spectrum Vegan Gummy (Hybrid) 20 mg. 30 count bag
About this brand
RVF Hemp
RVF Hemp is a 3rd generation family-owned farm certified fresh from Florida. Our legacy is rooted in family values, attention to detail, and excellence. RVF Hemp believes that great hemp begins with great genetics, and partnered with the University of Florida and IFAS to thoroughly research, test, and approve hemp varieties for cultivation in Florida. Each hemp variety then undergoes 2+ years of rigorous testing before it ever hits the market, ensuring the highest quality, freshness, and consistency. It is these same varieties that we use in our edible topical and pet products.
ORDER FROM OUR CATALOG WE SHIP ACROSS THE USA!
