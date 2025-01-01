RVF Hemp is a 3rd generation family-owned farm certified fresh from Florida. Our legacy is rooted in family values, attention to detail, and excellence. RVF Hemp believes that great hemp begins with great genetics, and partnered with the University of Florida and IFAS to thoroughly research, test, and approve hemp varieties for cultivation in Florida. Each hemp variety then undergoes 2+ years of rigorous testing before it ever hits the market, ensuring the highest quality, freshness, and consistency. It is these same varieties that we use in our edible topical and pet products.



ORDER FROM OUR CATALOG WE SHIP ACROSS THE USA!

read more