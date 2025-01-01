About this product
Explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes with our RVF Hemp™ Pre-Roll 5-Flavor Pack, which may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain. Each pack contains 5-premium Pre-Rolls with 0.5g of hemp each in the following flavors.
RVF Garlic Gator™
RVF Chocolate Nougat™
RVF Sweet Harmony™
RVF Strawberry Sunshine™
RFV Lemon Zest™
All products at RVF Hemp adhere to the highest standards of quality control, and are verifiably Certified Fresh from Florida.
RVF Hemp™ Smokable Flower Production
At RVF Hemp, our smokable products are 100% indoor-grown in our environmentally controlled facilities, and then dried and cured using our Cold Drying technology which maintains the highest level of Terpenes. We can ensure consistency from one crop to the next as we grow and cure in fully controlled facilities under exacting specifications and protocols.
When you rely on a product to help you feel better, you need to know that every time you buy that product you are getting the exact same thing. We provide that. With RVF Hemp products you won’t feel high, but you may feel better.
Indoor RVF Preroll Variety Pack 5 1/2 gram prerolls
RVF HempHemp CBD Flower
About this brand
RVF Hemp
RVF Hemp is a 3rd generation family-owned farm certified fresh from Florida. Our legacy is rooted in family values, attention to detail, and excellence. RVF Hemp believes that great hemp begins with great genetics, and partnered with the University of Florida and IFAS to thoroughly research, test, and approve hemp varieties for cultivation in Florida. Each hemp variety then undergoes 2+ years of rigorous testing before it ever hits the market, ensuring the highest quality, freshness, and consistency. It is these same varieties that we use in our edible topical and pet products.
