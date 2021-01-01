About this product

These handcrafted treats are made with premium, human-grade ingredients including naturally occurring, full-spectrum hemp oil to target a multitude of problems that plague furry family members. We offer three GLUTEN-FREE flavors, hoping to appeal to the pickiest of eaters. They can also be used as a regimented treat to maintain good, overall health, much like a daily vitamin for your cat.

3 FLAVORS AVAILABLE:

- Original Chicken

- Cheesy Chicken

- Bonita Tuna + Chicken

Ingredients: Brown rice flour, potato starch, cage-free eggs, canola oil, organic flax seed, nutritional yeast, organic chicken soup (chicken meat with natural juices, salt, cane juice solids, maltodextrin, yeast extract, potato starch, turmeric), parsley, organic hemp hearts (hemp seeds), xanthan gum, CO2 Extracted HIGH CBD Hemp Oil (includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant)