About this product

RxCBD's CBD Dog Treats are a unique dietary treat designed to support the health and wellness of your dog. These hand-crafted treats are made with premium, human-grade ingredients including naturally occurring, full-spectrum hemp oil to target a multitude of problems that plague our furry family members. The chicken flavored treats are gluten-free and appeal to the pickiest of eaters. They can also be used as a regimented treat to maintain good overall health, much like a daily vitamin for your dog.

INGREDIENTS: White rice flour, potato starch, brown rice flour, eggs, canola oil, organic flax seed, nutritional yeast, organic chicken soup (chicken meat with natural juices, salt, cane juice solids, maltodextrin, yeast extract, potato starch, turmeric), organic parsley, organic hemp hearts (hemp seeds), xanthan gum, CO2 Extracted HIGH CBD Hemp Oil (includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids and other nutrients naturally found in the hemp plant)