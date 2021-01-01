About this product

The highest quality medicinal herbs are used in our products. This holistic combination of ingredients has been selected for their healing properties which serve to reduce swelling, rejuvenate circulation, invigorate cellular growth and stimulate deep tissue healing. If "stopping the itch" is your goal, this product should be your go-to remedy. Great for dogs, cats, horses & more!

Ingredients: Hemp Root, Comfrey Root, Bay, Burdock Root, Sage, Lavender, Hyssop, Feverfew, Lobelia, Marjoram, Myrrh, Mints, Soy & Olive Oils, Fresh Water, Beeswax & CBD