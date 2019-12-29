About this product
Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
About this strain
Colorado Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
