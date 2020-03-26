RYTHM
Larry OG Balance Cartrdige 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Larry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
561 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!