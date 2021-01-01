RYTHM
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid PAX Pod Doc Brownie 500mg
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Doc Brownie [orig: Brownie Scout x Undisclosed Kush] is a high CBD strain that promotes relaxation combined with a mild cerebral high.
