Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid PAX Pod Doc Brownie 500mg

HybridTHC CBD

About this product

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Doc Brownie [orig: Brownie Scout x Undisclosed Kush] is a high CBD strain that promotes relaxation combined with a mild cerebral high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!