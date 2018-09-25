RYTHM
RYTHM Hybrid Full Spectrum Vape Pen Killer Queen 300mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Killer Queen [orig: G13 x Cinderella 99] is a hybrid with a floral, fruity nose and unmatched euphoric effects.
Killer Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
