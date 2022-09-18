Afternoon Delight, also known as "Afternoon Delite," is a hybrid marijuana strain created by Colorado Seed Inc. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. Afternoon Delight is often hard to track down, so don't miss an opportunity to try this strain if you can get your hands on it.