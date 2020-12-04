About this product
Strain description: Grape Stomper [orig: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel] is a fast-acting, long-lasting sativa dominant strain featuring subtle grape flavors and a classic lemon-diesel funk.
About this strain
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.
Grape Stomper OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/