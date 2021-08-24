Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Scout Breath 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Scout Breath, an indica dominant strain, has kushy earth aromas, knockout power, and a real presence. The mother of this potent cultivar was the 2015 ICmag Cup Champion and Scout Breath carries on that legacy as a champion contender.

Scout Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
20% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!