RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Cherry Alien 300mg
About this product
Strain description: Cherry Alien [orig: Irene Alien OG x Aliendog Cherry] is an indica dominant strain, offering notes of sweet cherry licorice and head-to-toe relaxation.
About this strain
Cherry Alien OG is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Alien OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Cherry Alien OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/