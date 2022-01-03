RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Banana Cream 500mg
About this product
Strain description: Banana Cream [orig: Banana OG x Cookies & Cream] is a relaxing indica dominant strain with sweet and creamy banana flavors reminiscent of paradise.
About this strain
Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
Banana Cream OG effects
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
