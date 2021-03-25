About this product
Strain description: DG Cookies [orig: GSC x Dosi-Do] is a potent and relaxing indica dominant strain, combining the flavors of pungent, dank earth with an inviting sweetness.
About this strain
DG Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of DG Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
DG Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/