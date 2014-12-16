About this product

RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.



Strain description: Kosher Kush is a classic indica dominant strain with sweet, earthy flavors that give way to zen-like relaxation.