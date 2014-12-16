RYTHM
RYTHM LIVE Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Kosher Kush 500mg
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.
Strain description: Kosher Kush is a classic indica dominant strain with sweet, earthy flavors that give way to zen-like relaxation.
Kosher Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
