Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Acid Dough 300mg

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.

Strain description: Acid Dough [orig: (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz] is an energizing and blissful sativa dominant strain with tropical, pineapple notes.

Acid Dough effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!