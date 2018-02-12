ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Congo
Sativa

4.9 19 reviews

Congo

Congo

Congo by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant cross of two Congolese strains, Bangi Congo x Congo #3 and Pakistan Chitral Kush. This genetic combination offers consumers a clean, smile-inducing high that is brimming with positive energy. The mixture of stimulating sativa genetics and heady Kush genetics creates a blend of euphoric introspection and vigor. Enjoy Congo throughout the day to improve mood and stave off lethargy and depression.  

Avatar for SuperBuzz88
Member since 2017
If you want to DO something, to acheive goals, to take pleasure doing so, Congo is for you. You will get enough energy to do so much more than you thought. Any physical activity becomes a fiesta.
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for yippster21
Member since 2015
In my experience, any strain with "Congo" in it's name is guaranteed to put you in a great mood. Great for daytime smoking; I enjoy smoking it whenever I go shopping, hiking or playing PS4. Can be a tiny bit harsh on the throat, especially when smoked using a pipe, but otherwise a great, fruity, cre...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for glennfromglen
Member since 2018
smoked before going snowboarding and I felt like I had just drank the best coffee ever! my energy levels were really high and there was no hazy come down at all. One of the best sativas I've smoked.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for michael.smith.562343
Member since 2014
Phenom, superstar, the best cannabis I have ever discovered for doing weight workouts. It's energetic without being too racy like some sativas. The buds are very airy and wispy compared to the tight nug strains that this gets bread into. It stinks like ammonia when it's really fresh and slowly loses...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for HummyMac
Member since 2019
Im 19 and I take anywhere from 12-20 bong tokes per day. And have been since i was 16. I can honestly say that Congolese is by far the best strain on the planet. Or its just my guy spicing up my bag. Who knows
Giggly
Lineage

Strain parent
Pakistani Chitral Kush
parent
Strain
Congo
Strain child
Acid Dough
child

