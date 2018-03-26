RYTHM
RYTHM Sativa Dominant PAX Pod Acid Dough 500mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives.
Strain description: Acid Dough [orig: (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz] is an energizing and blissful sativa dominant strain with tropical, pineapple notes.
Acid Dough effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
