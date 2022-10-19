RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Island Lime Haze 300mg
About this product
Strain description: Island Lime Haze [orig. Lime Sativa x Hawaiian Landrace] is an intensely uplifting sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet lime, nutty, and herbal notes.
MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this strain
Island Lime Haze is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Island Lime Haze - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
