Finally a battery designed for concentrates, distillates, thick oils and clear.

Master chefs know that the right heat is necessary to cook exquisite meals and pronounce the right flavor. Don’t overcook your delicate oils.



The SLIM battery is 380 mAh which is enough for days of vaping. It is variable voltage and has 3 temperature set­tings and a pre-heat warming function, all indicated by colored LEDs. Low-Heat (White), Med-Heat (Blue), High-Heat (Red), Pre-Heat Warming (Rainbow). The bat­tery includes a ‘floating pin’ which allows for safe use with any 510 threaded cartridges.



Included:

Slim – variable voltage battery with 3 heat settings plus warming feature



Micro USB pass through charging cable- Vape while you charge!