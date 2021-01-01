Loading…
Logo for the brand S6xth Sense Vape

S6xth Sense Vape

The VEGA.5ml Glass Tank For Herbal Extracts By Sixth Sense Vape

About this product

#1 For distillate, thick oils, and clear!
You wouldn’t serve fine wine in a plastic cup.  Don’t serve your premium extracts in plastic cartridges.  S6xth makes premium products to bring out the flavor.  Vapor and character you expect.

* Top filling post-less design
* Top airflow = no leaking
* Glass cartridge = no leeching
* Advanced heating elements for a smooth "vape not burn" experience

Available in packs of 1 or 3
*Are you an extractor?  Email or call for wholesale volume discounts support@s6xth.com or 800.775.8970

This product is intended for use with essential oils and herbal extracts in states where the sale and consumption of such oils and extracts are legal.
Note: All sales final on used cartridges. Returns not accepted.
