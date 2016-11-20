About this strain
Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain.
Alien Rift effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
48% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
