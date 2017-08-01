- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
993
Find Alien OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alien OG nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Alien OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Alien OG nearby.