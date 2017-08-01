ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 993 reviews

Alien OG

aka Alien OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 993 reviews

Alien OG
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

Effects

Show all

641 people reported 4807 effects
Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 53%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 29%
Stress 34%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

993

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Alien OG
First strain child
Stratosphere
child
Second strain child
Alien Reunion
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

