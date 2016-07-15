Sanctuary Medicinals
Lemon Haze Pre-Roll (1G)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Given its name by its taste and aroma of freshly peeled lemon slices, this Sativa strain has measured a THC content of 15-20% with a CBD of 0-38%. It’s yellow tint is seen from the combination of green and yellow buds with amber hairs on the trichomes.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,718 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!