Sasquatch Greenhouses

Bangi Haze

SativaTHC CBD

Bangi Haze effects

Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!