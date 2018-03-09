Scynce LED
Dragon LP250
About this product
The DRAGON LP shines as a low-profile fixture for indoor and vertical farming. With an
IP66 waterproof rating, optional wireless connectivity and unique optics, the LP is the perfect
solution for your early-stage growing needs. Designed in collaboration with some of the most
demanding botanists, the LP is the go-to fixture when you need a robust, powerful light at an
affordable price.
IP66 waterproof rating, optional wireless connectivity and unique optics, the LP is the perfect
solution for your early-stage growing needs. Designed in collaboration with some of the most
demanding botanists, the LP is the go-to fixture when you need a robust, powerful light at an
affordable price.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!