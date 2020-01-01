Scynce LED
Patented Optics, Focused on Yield
About Scynce LED
Scynce is collaboration of Engineers & Botanists for scientifically better results. Our patented optics produce the deepest canopy penetration of any LED, and from much higher mounting heights! Our Dragon XL series combines the benefits of HPS & LED + wireless bluetooth & thread mesh technology, waterproof fixtures, and a 5 year warranty. Finally, an LED light that works in a traditional commercial setting.
Available in
Worldwide, United States