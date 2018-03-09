Scynce LED
Dragon XL1200
About this product
The DRAGON XL is our flagship, high output, small footprint, indoor warehouse or greenhouse
solution. With 1200 watts of power harnessed by our patented optical system, it projects more
light onto and into the plant canopy than LEDs ever have before. The XL utilizes active cooling
with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof housing
allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment you need it to operate in
