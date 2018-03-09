Scynce LED
Dragon XL600
About this product
Affectionately known as the “Baby Dragon,” this version of our DRAGON XL has 600 watts
of power and utilizes our patented optical system to project light in an incredibly even energy
pattern, resulting in more light on top of and down into the plant canopy. The XL utilizes active
cooling with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof
housing allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment it operates in.
Brochure: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/00652b_5d61d5d241a1421c8aadb97b6b442ad2.pdf
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!