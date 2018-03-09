About this product

Affectionately known as the “Baby Dragon,” this version of our DRAGON XL has 600 watts

of power and utilizes our patented optical system to project light in an incredibly even energy

pattern, resulting in more light on top of and down into the plant canopy. The XL utilizes active

cooling with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof

housing allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment it operates in.



Brochure: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/00652b_5d61d5d241a1421c8aadb97b6b442ad2.pdf