Seatac Processing Group

Seatac Processing Group products

6 products
Product image for Blueberry Frost
Flower
Blueberry Frost
by Seatac Processing Group
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Cookies Wax 1g
Wax
OG Cookies Wax 1g
by Seatac Processing Group
THC 78%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Sherbet Cookies Wax 1g
Wax
Sherbet Cookies Wax 1g
by Seatac Processing Group
THC 79%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Wedding Cake Wax 1g
Wax
Wedding Cake Wax 1g
by Seatac Processing Group
THC 83%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Axilla Wax 1g
Wax
Axilla Wax 1g
by Seatac Processing Group
THC 83%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Blueberry Jam Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry Jam Wax 1g
by Seatac Processing Group
THC 78%
CBD 0.2%