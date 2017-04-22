About this product
Legalized OG is a 70/30 Indica Dominant Hybrid who's genetics are 100% OG. It's appearance is very dense buds with a dark green hue and monster red hairs encased with a thick layer of glistening trichomes. If you love your OG’s, this is going to be right up your alley.
When it comes to the smell, it's an overwhelmingly dank goodness of a great OG. The spicy, pine aroma with lemon citrus notes of the OG resembles a box of fruit loops. The distinctive aroma is incredible and incomparable to most OG Kush’s. It has a lemony, sour fragrance combined with a pine and woody smell that only exists in an OG. The taste is a powerful flavor of fruity pine accompanied by a strong lemony taste that lingers on the palate. Once this OG is opened, it fills the room with its woodsy, pine aroma. The smoke is incredible, definitely one of the more powerful of the hybrid strains. The high comes on immediately, and it's intensely heady – melting into a body high providing you with a sense of ease. This is one of those strains you won’t get tired of. The effects can be very sedative so make sure you’re in your PJ’s when you smoke this strain.
When it comes to the smell, it's an overwhelmingly dank goodness of a great OG. The spicy, pine aroma with lemon citrus notes of the OG resembles a box of fruit loops. The distinctive aroma is incredible and incomparable to most OG Kush’s. It has a lemony, sour fragrance combined with a pine and woody smell that only exists in an OG. The taste is a powerful flavor of fruity pine accompanied by a strong lemony taste that lingers on the palate. Once this OG is opened, it fills the room with its woodsy, pine aroma. The smoke is incredible, definitely one of the more powerful of the hybrid strains. The high comes on immediately, and it's intensely heady – melting into a body high providing you with a sense of ease. This is one of those strains you won’t get tired of. The effects can be very sedative so make sure you’re in your PJ’s when you smoke this strain.
About this strain
Legalized OG is a popularized cut of the famous OG Kush. This strain’s flavor is piney with fruity nuances that some might describe as grape or berry. The effects set in immediately and envelop the body from the head down with a sedating buzz that lingers and weighs on the body. Legalized OG stays true to its OG roots and would be an ideal cut for patients seeking relief from chronic pain, nausea, or restlessness.
Legalized OG effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
Seattle's Private Reserve is Washington's leader in producing small batch, cold cured, hand trimmed, craft cannabis products for the recreational market. SPR's flower is all single sourced, in-house. Our company was founded in November 2014 by a diverse group of individuals led by Jackson, with a wide range of skills and personalities who’s common bond is a deep passion for the cultivation of Craft Cannabis.
Our state-of-the-art facility is a true sealed environment designed to obtain optimal productions. Every step of the grow process is carefully monitored for quality control by Jackson. 25+ years of experience allows SPR to produce high terpene, high cannabinoids and excellent THC levels. All of our cannabis is single sourced in-house, this way we can control every aspect of it's growth and assure it's . Every product that comes out of our facility is tested by Confidence Analytics in order to maintain the highest possible standards. We are also an original member of the Tested With Confidence program that ensures all of our products are tested for Pesticides.
All of our Flower is hand trimmed, no exceptions. We don't use machines that could damage the buds, no matter how precise, nothing beats the personal touch of experienced trimmers. Our dedicated trim team professionally trims each strain by hand to ensure we preserve the trichomes and beauty of the buds.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is also a premier Processor of Cannabis Concentrates and Infused Products. of our light hydrocarbon extractions are done using an I502 compliant close loop extraction system. All gases used in extraction are rated 99.9% purity and then redistilled by us to ensure ultimate purity in our final product. Our state of the art facility and extraction methods combined with the artistry of our seasoned extraction specialists, result in the highest quality light hydrocarbon extracts achievable. We are confident our consumers will enjoy the most flavorful, highest purity, and stable concentrates out there.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is proud to offer only the best premium pesticide tested products you can trust.
Our state-of-the-art facility is a true sealed environment designed to obtain optimal productions. Every step of the grow process is carefully monitored for quality control by Jackson. 25+ years of experience allows SPR to produce high terpene, high cannabinoids and excellent THC levels. All of our cannabis is single sourced in-house, this way we can control every aspect of it's growth and assure it's . Every product that comes out of our facility is tested by Confidence Analytics in order to maintain the highest possible standards. We are also an original member of the Tested With Confidence program that ensures all of our products are tested for Pesticides.
All of our Flower is hand trimmed, no exceptions. We don't use machines that could damage the buds, no matter how precise, nothing beats the personal touch of experienced trimmers. Our dedicated trim team professionally trims each strain by hand to ensure we preserve the trichomes and beauty of the buds.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is also a premier Processor of Cannabis Concentrates and Infused Products. of our light hydrocarbon extractions are done using an I502 compliant close loop extraction system. All gases used in extraction are rated 99.9% purity and then redistilled by us to ensure ultimate purity in our final product. Our state of the art facility and extraction methods combined with the artistry of our seasoned extraction specialists, result in the highest quality light hydrocarbon extracts achievable. We are confident our consumers will enjoy the most flavorful, highest purity, and stable concentrates out there.
Seattle’s Private Reserve is proud to offer only the best premium pesticide tested products you can trust.