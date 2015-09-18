Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien Pre-Roll 1g
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien
Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien is another indica staple from Exotic Genetix, who combined Tiger’s Milk with Starfighter to create this powerhouse strain. Flavors of pine and spice come through on the inhale while ushering in full-body tranquility. Its heavy-handed sedation makes Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien a perfect choice for sleepless nights or for getting rest and relaxation.
