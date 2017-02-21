ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tiger’s Milk by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice

Effects

Show all

83 people reported 658 effects
Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 61%
Happy 46%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 32%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 32%
Stress 30%
Insomnia 22%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 16%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

128

Lineage

First strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Tiger's Milk
Strain child
Crouching Tiger Hidden Alien
child

