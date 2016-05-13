About this product

Alien Technology produces bright green and dense popcorn shaped buds with dark red pistils and are packed with so many crystals that the buds look fluffy like cotton candy. The fragrance of the dried flowers is a sweet and sour tropical diesel kick and the smoke tastes rather spicy and piney with some traces of green apple. Alien Technology is a seriously potent strain with a THC content of 14-19% and CBD of 1%. The strain is 100% full indica from landrace seed stock. The high is soft and tingly at first, then steadily builds to a long-lasting narcotic effect. While the high of many strains begin to taper off within the first hour, the buzz of Alien Tech goes strong and has been known to last for up to 6 hours. The intense long-lasting effects are sought after by medical users looking for maximum effect from minimal product and usage.