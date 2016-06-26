About this product

The Great White Shark strain is known to produce a fast-acting and reliably potent high with sweet, skunky and citral taste notes that linger on the tongue after smoking or vaping. The buds are bright green with orange hairs and caked with resin. Great White Shark is a terrific strain to use for making edibles and concentrates due to its copious crystal production. The trim leaves are so THC laden that it would be wasteful to not use them for hash making or infusing. GWS's THC content has been measured at 14%-16% and with an average CBD content of 1.8%. The effects are noticeably more indica feeling, which is well suited for medical users looking to lower stress, boost appetite and relieve muscle aches. Those living with PTSD have reported positive results using this strain to ease symptoms associated with it.