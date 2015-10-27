Seed Bank
Its exact origin is well-disputed in the medical marijuana world. But, we do know that this strain was derived from some sort of Haze.
Supposedly, according to marijuana folklore, it was first cultivated in a strawberry field. Some say that’s where it gets its unique fruity flavor. And, it packs a powerful punch with its 20% indica and 80% sativa makeup.
Where does this strain get its name from? Well, other than its strawberry taste and aroma, it really triggers coughing attacks. This cannabis strain can cause uncontrollable coughing. Even the savviest smokers are subject to fits of coughing that leave the taste of strawberry flavor in their mouth. Plus, with an 18% THC content, you’re likely to enjoy this high.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
