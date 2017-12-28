Seed Bank
Supreme CBD Durban is a CBD-rich strain known for its wide range of medicinal properties. These feminized seeds have a 1:1 ratio with 8% CBD and 8% THC. This strain is a result of Durban Poison, crossed with CBD (The Supreme) to create a very stable and high CBD strain. This hybrid is sativa dominant (70%) and grows quite tall, reaching up to 2/3 of her height during the flowering period.
Supreme CBD Durban Seeds grow vigorously with large fan leaves that are widely set apart. Flowering will take between 60 to 70 days. The aroma is sweet with a slight hint of aniseed, along with a sweet taste that has a hint of liquorice.
Characteristics of Supreme CBD Durban Seeds
The mild THC percentage combined wth the high CBD content creates a relaxing body effect that is great for pain reduction, for dealing with muscle spasms, inflammation and it even acts as an anti-convulsant for epilepsy. The CBD content in Supreme CBD Durban Seeds also helps with stress and anxiety.
Durban Poison effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
